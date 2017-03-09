Courtland fire engulfs two-story home, displaces family of six

A two-story house in Courtland was destroyed on Thursday after an early-morning fire ignited the home, Courtland Fire Chief David Welch said.
The fire began at around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 11300 block of Randall Island Road in the small Sacramento County town situated along the Sacramento River.
The family living in the house was able to make it out safely, but had to travel about a quarter mile away to a neighbor’s landline phone to call 911. Welch said cellphone callers living in the rural area sometimes have a difficult time reaching 911.
“The house was fully engulfed by the time my team got to the scene,” Welch said. Crew from the Courtland Fire Department reached the home at about 5:04 a.m., he said.
Though the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, Welch said an electrical spark in a child’s bedroom might have started the fire.
Two adults and four children ages 2 to 13 years old were displaced from the home. Welch said crews from the Cosumnes Community Services District, Walnut Grove Fire District and the Clarksburg Fire Protection District aided in taking down the blaze.
