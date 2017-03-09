Crime - Sacto 911

March 9, 2017 11:07 AM

Here’s what former Stockton mayor told a reporter in jail interview

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva spoke to a Fox40 reporter from a jail visiting room, discussing his $1 million bail and why he was in Colombia before his arrest.

Silva was arrested Sunday after arriving at San Francisco International Airport to face a number of felony charges, including embezzlement by a public official and money laundering.

 

"The reason I'm doing an interview is because it's warmer for me to get out. Just 15 or 20 minutes could keep me alive tonight," Anthony Silva told Fox40.

Silva said he’s segregated from the rest of the inmates and refused to answer questions about the charges. But the former mayor said his $1 million bail “is ridiculous.”

Silva said he was in Central America to get a $100 root canal because “it’s a good deal.”

Silva was arrested in August on charges related to a strip-poker game at his Amador County youth camp and then lost the mayor’s race by more than 50 percentage points to upstart Michael Tubbs.

