March 9, 2017 11:23 AM

Police say that SUV struck and killed man in Sacramento crosswalk

By Bill Lindelof

Sacramento police need help finding the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in southeast Sacramento.

Carlos Dominguez-Becerra, 20, of Sacramento was in a crosswalk when he was struck about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday by a vehicle in the 7700 block of Lemon Hill Avenue. The motorist who hit Dominguez-Becerra drove from the site of the crash.

Dominguez-Becerra died at the scene.

Police said that witnesses of the fatal crash were interviewed by officers. The vehicle that failed to stop is described as a light-colored, four-door sport utility vehicle, possibly a silver Toyota Highlander.

Police ask anyone else who witnessed the collision or who might have seen the SUV leaving the area at high speed to call the Police Department's dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357, or submit an anonymous tip using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

