Father arrested for sparking butane honey oil fire with 2-year-old daughter in tow

A Sacramento man was arrested after he allegedly caused a fire Tuesday with his 2-year-old daughter on hand while he operated a butane honey oil lab in his home, the Sacramento Fire Department said in a press release Thursday.
The suspect was identified as Oscar Mareno, 26, department spokesman Chris Harvey said.
Mareno faces felony charges for endangering the life of a child, recklessly causing a fire and attempting to manufacture or produce a controlled substance.
The Sacramento Police Department arrested Mareno after a fire started Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 2700 block of 29th Avenue, just north of Fruitridge Road. Harvey said both Mareno and the 2-year-old lived in the home but it was unknown whether anyone else resided there.
Crews, who arrived at around 4:51 p.m., located both Mareno and the toddler with minor injuries. The pair were sent to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.
Fire investigators found several materials used in butane honey oil production while investigating the fire, the press release said. The Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene to help the department with their investigation.
“They confirmed that the materials found at the location were consistent with a butane honey oil manufacturing lab,” the press release said. “The fire investigator determined the fire was caused by the ignition of butane vapors by an available open flame.”
Mareno was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday night, with bail set at $500,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.
