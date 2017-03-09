Five arrested in stolen car investigation that led Folsom police to South Natomas home

An investigation into a stolen vehicle taken from a Folsom home led police to arrest five adults Wednesday and recover two stolen cars, heroin and Xanax pills from a South Natomas residence, a Folsom Police Department press release announced Thursday.
The investigation was carried out by the department’s Special Investigations Unit, which tracked the stolen car to a home on the 3200 block of Miramonte Drive near Truxel Road, said Folsom Police spokesman Donald Rowberry in an email.
When officers arrived at the home, police found two stolen cars, 13 grams of heroin, 18 Xanax pills and two men with outstanding felony warrants.
One of those men was Yanik Kryshtal, 26, of Sacramento. He was taken into custody on an outstanding $250,000 felony warrant for possession of drugs for sale and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
Redding resident Barry Vierra, 52, was also found in the home and was booked into jail for receiving a stolen vehicle, a probation violation and an outstanding no-bail felony warrant, the press release said. Sacramento County Main Jail inmate logs said the warrant was for felony charges of bringing forbidden items into a medical facility and for the import, sale and transportation of controlled substances.
Sacramento resident Yiesha Nelson, 25, was arrested in connection to the investigation for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and embezzlement. Vitaliy Blyshchyk, 20, was taken into custody on three drug-related charges while Robert Williams, 28, was booked for possession of drugs for sale. Both men are from Sacramento, the press release said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments