Crime - Sacto 911

March 9, 2017 1:40 PM

Five arrested in stolen car investigation that led Folsom police to South Natomas home

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

An investigation into a stolen vehicle taken from a Folsom home led police to arrest five adults Wednesday and recover two stolen cars, heroin and Xanax pills from a South Natomas residence, a Folsom Police Department press release announced Thursday.

The investigation was carried out by the department’s Special Investigations Unit, which tracked the stolen car to a home on the 3200 block of Miramonte Drive near Truxel Road, said Folsom Police spokesman Donald Rowberry in an email.

When officers arrived at the home, police found two stolen cars, 13 grams of heroin, 18 Xanax pills and two men with outstanding felony warrants.

One of those men was Yanik Kryshtal, 26, of Sacramento. He was taken into custody on an outstanding $250,000 felony warrant for possession of drugs for sale and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Redding resident Barry Vierra, 52, was also found in the home and was booked into jail for receiving a stolen vehicle, a probation violation and an outstanding no-bail felony warrant, the press release said. Sacramento County Main Jail inmate logs said the warrant was for felony charges of bringing forbidden items into a medical facility and for the import, sale and transportation of controlled substances.

Sacramento resident Yiesha Nelson, 25, was arrested in connection to the investigation for vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle and embezzlement. Vitaliy Blyshchyk, 20, was taken into custody on three drug-related charges while Robert Williams, 28, was booked for possession of drugs for sale. Both men are from Sacramento, the press release said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

29th Avenue house fire injures two

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos