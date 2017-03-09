Woman convicted of perjury, welfare fraud

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol Pause

2:13 At least 10 hurt at chaotic, bloody neo-Nazi rally at Capitol

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of Davis mosque to offend Muslims

1:01 Truck hits utility pole, which then crushes parked car in midtown Sacramento

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:34 Stockton mayor leaves jail after arrest for alleged alcohol-infused strip poker game

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann

1:43 Yolo prosecutor announces arrest of Davis woman in hate crime targeting Islamic Center