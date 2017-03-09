Crime - Sacto 911

March 9, 2017 5:11 PM

Woman convicted of perjury, welfare fraud

By Cathy Locke

A Sacramento County jury has convicted a 45-year-old woman of five felonies related to welfare fraud.

Randnette Billings was found guilty of felony counts of welfare fraud, perjury, offering a false document at at legal proceeding, grand theft and offering a false claim for payment, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.

Billings was on public assistance from 2006 through 2010. She did not disclose that she was working as an In-Home Supportive Services provider, which led the Department of Human Services to lose approximately $54,000, the news release said.

Billings committed perjury when she misrepresented her income. When the Department of Human Services informed her of the fraud, she requested a hearing before an administrative law judge. At that hearing, Billings offered a forged letter from the Sacramento Public Authority, which led to a decision in her favor. After an investigation of the letter revealed it was a forgery, a second hearing was held by the county and the initial decision was reversed, according to the news release.

Billings also committed grand theft of more than $2,000 from In-Home Supportive Services. She submitted a false claim for payment for alleged services provided when her client was in a hospital and a skilled nursing facility, the news release said.

Billings was booked into Sacramento County Jail on Thursday, according to inmate information available online. She is to be sentenced April 7 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Kenny.

