March 9, 2017 9:33 PM

Crime Q&A: Was anyone arrested in 2015 shooting death at North Natomas shopping center?

By Cathy Locke

Q: In fall 2015, a Sutter County man was killed in what was described as a shootout in the Home Depot parking lot in North Natomas. I believe the deceased’s last name was Gibson. Have there been any updates or arrests made in this case?

Steve, Carmichael

A: John Bunch, 25, was arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Walter Gibson in a North Natomas shopping center.

Bunch is scheduled for a trial readiness conference April 14 and his trial is set for April 24, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

A second man had been sought in connection with the shooting, but according to online court records the bench warrant for that individual was recalled and the murder charge dismissed in December 2015.

Sacramento police responded at 8:34 p.m. Sept. 28, 2015, to reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of Truxel Road. They found Gibson, a resident of the Sutter County community of Rio Oso, with gunshot wounds to the upper body in the parking lot of the Natomas Marketplace. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives later determined that the shooting was drug related.

Bunch was arrested in Alameda County about a month after the shooting.

