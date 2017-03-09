Citrus Heights arrest leads to recovery of stolen wedding rings

A woman suspected of stealing a purse containing wedding bands and engagements rings from a vehicle in Citrus Heights has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft.
Citrus Heights police said video surveillance images provided by local retailers were key to identifying the suspect, 35-year-old Shannon Loveless of Citrus Heights.
The theft was reported about 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Hilltree Avenue. The victim told police that a purse containing wedding bands and engagement rings had been taken from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway. The victim also provided information about several recent credit card transactions in Citrus Heights, according to a Police Department news release.
About 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers located Loveless in a vehicle parked in front of her residence. Items linked to the victim were found inside the vehicle and further investigation led to recovery of the wedding rings, the news release said.
Loveless was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of grand theft and unlawful use of personal identifying information. She is being held in lieu of $50,000
Police urge people not to leave valuables in their vehicles and, if they do, to keep them out of view and make sure the vehicle’s doors and windows are locked.
