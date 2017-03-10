Crime - Sacto 911

March 10, 2017 7:52 AM

Video: Meadowview residents awaken to shattered car windows

By Jessica Hice

Vandals shattered windows and damaged side-view mirrors on several parked vehicles in a Meadowview neighborhood overnight, Sacramento police said.

Residents of the neighborhood near Tamoshanter Way and Skelton Way awoke to find broken glass on the pavement next to their cars and smashed mirrors.

Police spokeswoman Linda Matthews said the department received a call reporting the incident at about 4:50 a.m. She said the vandalism is believed to have happened during the nighttime hours.

Dorothy Johnson, a resident on Skelton Way for almost 40 years, said she did not know of that sort of vandalism occurring on her street before.

“I don’t know what happened,” said Johnson, who had the left side windows of her 1995 Cadillac smashed.

“I worked hard for that car,” she said.

Matthews said police began canvasing the area about 8 a.m. Friday. No arrests have been made.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

