March 10, 2017 8:59 AM

Modesto man attacked by biker gang on San Francisco highway was Uber driver

Modesto Bee

A Modesto man was the victim of an assault Wednesday in San Francisco in which an Uber driver was attacked by group of men on dirt bikes, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The assault was captured on a video.

Natalie King of Modesto told the Chronicle that her 35-year-old brother, Alex, was the Uber driver who was assaulted after male bikers surrounded the car and began hitting the vehicle and yelling.

The assault occurred Wednesday evening in the southbound lanes of Highway 101, the Chronicle reported.

“He’s a good guy,” King told the Chronicle. “He’s not a troublemaker or nothing like that. I don’t understand why someone would beat him up.”

King told the newspaper her brother Alex lives in Modesto and travels to San Francisco daily to work as an Uber driver.

He has a baby son.

The incident began when a car drove in front of the white Toyota Uber vehicle and stopped the car, while the bikers surrounded the vehicle.

According to what’s depicted on the video, Alex got out of the Toyota and a biker stood over him and struck him a number of times.

Police are seeking as many as 15 men in connection with the assault.

