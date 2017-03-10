Crime - Sacto 911

March 10, 2017 6:14 PM

Roseville police seek help finding woman with memory problems

By Cathy Locke

Roseville police seek help finding a woman who has memory problems and was reported missing Friday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Rose Marie, was last seen about 4 p.m. near the Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on Eureka Road , according to a Police Department news release. Police said she apparently wandered away on foot.

She enjoys walking and is in good health except for memory problems, the news release said.

Police released a photo of the woman and said she is wearing the same outfit she was wearing in the photo.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 916-774-5000, ext. 1.

Cathy Locke:

