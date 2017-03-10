Crime - Sacto 911

March 10, 2017

Duck takes a shine to Placer County deputy

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Alexis Whiteley was providing traffic control at the scene of a injury accident on Dry Creek Road in the Auburn area Thursday night when she found herself with an unexpected companion.

A duck, who deputies later learned is named Quackers, took a liking to Whiteley and stayed with her during the more than 30 minutes she was at the scene, according to Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

A neighbor eventually came along and said he would take Quackers back to his nearby home. The Sheriff’s Department said a deputy took the video of Whiteley and Quackers after the accident scene was cleared.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

