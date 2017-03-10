Duck takes a shine to Placer County deputy

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty Pause

1:15 Historic downtown bank building will be house restaurants and beer taps

0:55 Abandoned car pulled from Sacramento River after being submerged near Miller Park

1:44 Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

1:26 Dogs sniff out cancer signs in firefighters

0:41 Car windows smashed overnight in south Sacramento neighborhood

1:28 Unusual parking device in downtown Sacramento

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'