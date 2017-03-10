Modesto ride-sharing driver talks about assault on Bay Area freeway

1:28 Hero, stabbing victim Spencer Stone in court as his assailant pleads guilty Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:55 Abandoned car pulled from Sacramento River after being submerged near Miller Park

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

1:10 Girfriend of assaulted Uber and Lyft driver speaks out

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself'

0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower