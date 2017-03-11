Woman drives SUV through Main Jail lobby in downtown Sacramento

A vehicle drove through lobby of the Sacramento County Main Jail in downtown Sacramento on Saturday morning - the second time that’s happened in a month.
The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. The jail is located on I street between 6th and 7th Street.
In February, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after deputies said he drove into the Sacramento County Main Jail through a roll-up prisoner delivery door early in the morning.
A 32-year-old woman was immediately detained by deputies without incident. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect stated she had struck other buildings in the downtown area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Those areas have been checked, but deputies found no indication of damage to other buildings.
She is being evaluated for driving under the influence.
Visitation at the jail has been cancelled until further notice. Information about visitation can be found here.
