Crime - Sacto 911

March 11, 2017 8:51 AM

Woman drives SUV through Main Jail lobby in downtown Sacramento

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

A vehicle drove through lobby of the Sacramento County Main Jail in downtown Sacramento on Saturday morning - the second time that’s happened in a month.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. The jail is located on I street between 6th and 7th Street.

In February, a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after deputies said he drove into the Sacramento County Main Jail through a roll-up prisoner delivery door early in the morning.

A 32-year-old woman was immediately detained by deputies without incident. Nobody was injured during the incident. The suspect stated she had struck other buildings in the downtown area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Those areas have been checked, but deputies found no indication of damage to other buildings.

She is being evaluated for driving under the influence.

Visitation at the jail has been cancelled until further notice. Information about visitation can be found here.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos