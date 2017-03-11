Police seek pair suspected of following man to his home, taking his wallet

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a man outside his North Oak Park home last month.
The robbery happened about 11:15 a.m. Feb. 17 as the man pulled into his driveway in the 2200 block of 33rd Street, according to Police Department news release. Police said the victim was approached by a man after stepping out from his car. The man, who was described as a black male age 20 to 25 with braids in his hair, grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to the ground, taking his wallet before fleeing in a 1995 green Honda Accord, the news release said. He was approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gray hood, blue vest, green pants and blue shoes.
The car was driven by an unknown person, believed to be a black woman, age 20 to 30. She was said to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a light gray coat, torn blue jeans and a blue baseball cap, police said.
The department said they suspect the pair involved in the robbery followed the victim home after he made a purchase at a nearby gas station.
Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, the Police Department said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
