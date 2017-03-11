Crime - Sacto 911

March 11, 2017 3:04 PM

Police seek pair suspected of following man to his home, taking his wallet

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of robbing a man outside his North Oak Park home last month.

The robbery happened about 11:15 a.m. Feb. 17 as the man pulled into his driveway in the 2200 block of 33rd Street, according to Police Department news release. Police said the victim was approached by a man after stepping out from his car. The man, who was described as a black male age 20 to 25 with braids in his hair, grabbed the victim from behind and threw him to the ground, taking his wallet before fleeing in a 1995 green Honda Accord, the news release said. He was approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a green shirt with a gray hood, blue vest, green pants and blue shoes.

The car was driven by an unknown person, believed to be a black woman, age 20 to 30. She was said to be about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a light gray coat, torn blue jeans and a blue baseball cap, police said.

The department said they suspect the pair involved in the robbery followed the victim home after he made a purchase at a nearby gas station.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 264-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, the Police Department said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Duck goes 'Quackers' over Placer deputy

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos