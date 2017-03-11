Bomb scare over bag of clothes snarls traffic in Davis

A main thoroughfare into Davis turned into a scene of police drama on Saturday, as bomb squads investigated a bag that looked to be wired with an explosive device.
About 4:45 p.m., the Davis Police Department received a call from a citizen who reported that a bag with wires protruding from it was seen on the Richards Boulevard overpass above Interstate 80. A clock was also found near the suspicious device, which was placed near the bike lane on the east side of the overpass. Both the eastbound and westbound offramps for Richards Boulevard were closed as bomb squad personnel from West Sacramento and Yolo County worked the scene and deployed a robot.
The California Highway Patrol advised motorists in the area to watch for congestion and delays due to the incident.
The object was determined to be a bag of clothing, not an explosive device, but fashioned in a way with wires and the nearby clock to appear suspicious.
“From the way it was situated, it’s being investigated as a hoax,” said Cpl. Mike Moore of the Davis Police Department. “The person who put it there was maybe trying to elicit a response from law enforcement.”
The scene was cleared about 2 1/2 hours after the suspicious object was reported, and the offramps were reopened to traffic.
