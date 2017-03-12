At least 50 arrested in Sacramento area in underage drinking enforcement operation

At least 50 people were arrested in Sacramento and surrounding counties in a statewide operation against underage drinking Saturday and Sunday, police said.
At least 420 arrests were made statewide. Fifty were in Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado, Placer, Nevada and Yuba counties, said John Carr, spokesman for the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Agents from ABC and law enforcement agencies conducted a program in which minors under the supervision of officers stood outside liquor or convenience stores and asked customers to buy them alcohol, a press release stated.
The minors would say they were too young to buy alcohol, and if adults agreed and made purchases, officers would arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The penalty is a minimum of a $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, a press release said.
More than 1,000 stores around the state were part of the operation, Carr said.
Carr said in an email Sunday that arrest numbers are still being calculated and could surpass 420, but the operation was over.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
