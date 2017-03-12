Man hospitalized after Sacramento shooting

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, injuring one man.
Just before 2 p.m., police were called to the 7300 block of 17th Ave. near Bean Jr. Memorial Park, said Matthew McPhail, spokesman for Sacramento police.
When officers arrived, an injured man had already fled the area and arrived at a local hospital about ten minutes later, McPhail added. The man had injuries that were not considered life threatening, McPhail added.
“We are in the early stages of the investigation,” McPhail said. “No arrests have been made.”
Sacramento police urge anyone with information to call investigators at (916) 808-0650 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.
