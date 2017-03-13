Crime - Sacto 911

March 13, 2017 6:41 AM

Highway 89 clear again after boulder, tree are removed by Caltrans

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Caltrans has cleared a boulder and tree that Sunday night caused a crash on Highway 89 at Emerald Bay.

A car slammed into the boulder in the night. No word about whether there were injuries in the crash.

Most traffic was able to navigate around the boulder using the road shoulder after the big rock came tumbling down. Crews worked quickly to clear the roadway just north of Vikingsholm.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the boulder and the tree were out of the roadway by about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Citrus Heights Police Chief Ron Lawrence responds to Bee investigation

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos