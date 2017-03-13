Highway 89 clear again after boulder, tree are removed by Caltrans

Caltrans has cleared a boulder and tree that Sunday night caused a crash on Highway 89 at Emerald Bay.
A car slammed into the boulder in the night. No word about whether there were injuries in the crash.
Most traffic was able to navigate around the boulder using the road shoulder after the big rock came tumbling down. Crews worked quickly to clear the roadway just north of Vikingsholm.
The California Highway Patrol reported that the boulder and the tree were out of the roadway by about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
