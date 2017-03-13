Crime - Sacto 911

March 13, 2017 7:01 AM

Auburn woman suspected of stalking is jailed on $1 million bail

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Auburn police have arrested a woman for allegedly stalking someone at his home.

Officers say they received a report on Wednesday that Tina Ann Bale had left threatening voice mail messages and had been stalking a man she knew at his residence, according to an Auburn police press release.

After investigating, officers determined that Bale had been stalking the man over a “significant’ amount of time. She was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and stalking.

Her bail was listed at $1 million Monday on the jail in-custody booking list of prisoners.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

