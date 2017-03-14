Crime - Sacto 911

March 14, 2017 9:41 AM

Asian community group to donate $13,000 for family of CHP Officer Lucas Chellew

By Nashelly Chavez

A newly formed public safety group has raised $13,000 in donations for the family of south Sacramento-area California Highway Patrol Officer Lucas Chellew, who died last month while on patrol, the CHP announced Tuesday.

The group, identified as the Asian American Public Safety Service Center, collected the donations from local community members and will present the gift Thursday morning to the south Sacramento CHP office. The organization was formed to provide safety education to Asian American residents and open communication between community members and local law enforcement, the organization said in an email.

Chellew, 31, died Feb. 22 from injuries sustained in a crash following a high-speed chase of a motorcyclist on Fruitridge Road.

Officers arrested Alberto Quiroz, 26, a day after Chellew’s death. The 26-year-old was suspected of acting as the the motorcyclist in the fatal pursuit and is being held at the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A CHP news release said the public safety group was one of several businesses and community members who have donated time and money to support the Chellew family.

Sacramento area Dutch Bros. coffee shops and the Human Bean java joint in Rocklin raised $76,000 in one day for the family in early March. That included a $5,000 donation from a customer in Granite Bay.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

