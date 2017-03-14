CHP seeks man who fled after crash near Grass Valley

The California Highway Patrol is seeking a 24-year-old man who crashed his vehicle in Nevada County following a pursuit on Highways 49 and 20, then ran from the scene.
Peter MacDonald of Grass Valley is suspected of burglarizing a residence after the crash and fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle, according to a CHP news release.
The incident began about 11 a.m. Tuesday when the CHP received reports of an Infinity sedan that was being recklessly driven northbound on Highway 49 from Interstate 80 in the Auburn area. The vehicle was reported running red lights, passing vehicles in oncoming lanes and traveling in excess of 100 mph at times.
CHP officers located the vehicle as it headed north on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley. The driver, identified as MacDonald, failed to yield to officers and a pursuit began as the vehicle traveled onto westbound Highway 20, over surface streets in Grass Valley and finally out McCourtney Road, according to the news release.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, striking an embankment and a ditch near Bonnie View Way. He then got out of the vehicle on the passenger side and fled into the woods behind residential properties, the CHP reported.
CHP officers began searching for MacDonald with the aid of Grass Valley police and Nevada County sheriff’s officers.
Shortly after the search began, a residential burglary occurred in the area and a Toyota Corollas sedan was stolen. The vehicle was seen leaving the area, and MacDonald is the primary suspect in the theft, the news release said. Afterward, the CHP received reports of a sedan matching the stolen vehicle being recklessly driven southbound on Highway 49 and then onto westbound I-80.
The CHP said MacDonald may have left the area, noting that he also has a residence in Chico.
During Tuesday’s incident, he appeared distraught, the news release said, and the CHP warned that he may be unpredictable and dangerous. The CHP asks anyone who locates MacDonald to seek help for him as soon as possible.
The CHP released a photo of MacDonald, who is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
The stolen vehicle is described as a tan and gold 2005 Toyota Corolla with California license plate 5NSG215.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
