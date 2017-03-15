Placer deputies arrest woman on suspicion of theft, drug pipe possession

A woman arrested on suspicion of shoplifting in Auburn was also allegedly found to possess drug paraphernalia, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Lila Terkla, 41, who is from the Auburn area, was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia last week.
Store employees reported to authorities that Terkla walked out of the Auburn Best Buy without paying for merchandise. She then left but later was found by deputies in her boyfriend’s car near the Grass Valley Highway.
Deputies found Terkla with two glass smoking pipes, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. Terkla also had outstanding warrants, deputies said.
Merchandise from Best Buy was found behind a bush at her boyfriend’s home in Auburn. The goods were returned to the store.
