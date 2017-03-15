Crime - Sacto 911

March 15, 2017 12:31 PM

Sacramento police to beef up patrols during St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Police Department plans to beef up patrols on Friday in response to city-wide St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness festivities, said department spokesman Matthew McPhail.

The additional patrols include six officers tapped to find drivers suspected of driving under the influence within city limits instead of responding to general service calls.

Additional police will also be deployed at the Golden 1 Center, where as many as 30,000 college basketball fans are expected to turn out to watch NCAA basketball games throughout the day. The first session of games is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Streets surrounding the arena will be closed to traffic before and after the games, as seen in previous arena events, McPhail said.

“There are going to be a lot of officers around downtown,” he said. “We are actually anticipating that there will actually be a lot of foot traffic.”

McPhail suggests drivers use public transportation or ride-share companies to access the downtown area on Friday. Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free light rail rides for people with arena tickets that day.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Placer deputies arrest woman on suspicion of theft, drug pipe possession

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos