Sacramento police to beef up patrols during St. Patrick’s Day festivities

The Sacramento Police Department plans to beef up patrols on Friday in response to city-wide St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness festivities, said department spokesman Matthew McPhail.
The additional patrols include six officers tapped to find drivers suspected of driving under the influence within city limits instead of responding to general service calls.
Additional police will also be deployed at the Golden 1 Center, where as many as 30,000 college basketball fans are expected to turn out to watch NCAA basketball games throughout the day. The first session of games is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Streets surrounding the arena will be closed to traffic before and after the games, as seen in previous arena events, McPhail said.
“There are going to be a lot of officers around downtown,” he said. “We are actually anticipating that there will actually be a lot of foot traffic.”
McPhail suggests drivers use public transportation or ride-share companies to access the downtown area on Friday. Sacramento Regional Transit is offering free light rail rides for people with arena tickets that day.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
