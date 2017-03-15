Thief seen on video ripping off Rocklin front porch could have hit more than once

Rocklin police need help identifying a porch pirate who made off with a package in February and might have struck again this month.
The first theft, captured on video by a home security camera, occurred about 5 p.m. Feb. 22 on Longview Drive in Rocklin. Lt. Scott Horrillo said in an email that a theft at 4:42 p.m. March 3 on Allan Drive in Rocklin was committed by a man driving the same car associated with the Feb. 22 heist.
The department released a still photograph taken from the approximate time of the Allan Drive theft.
Investigators are working to gather information on similar thefts that might have been done by the same man.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
