Man sought in Nevada County pursuit hospitalized in Sacramento

A man sought in connection with a high-speed pursuit, burglary and vehicle theft in Nevada County on Tuesday is in protective custody in Sacramento.
Peter MacDonald, 24, of Grass Valley was sought after he allegedly crashed his vehicle following a pursuit on Highways 49 and 20, then ran from the scene. He also was suspected of burglarizing a nearby residence after the crash and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
MacDonald was found Wednesday in a parking structure near Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento by hospital security personnel. He was bleeding from wounds, most of which appeared to be knife wounds suffered during the night or morning, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
MacDonald initially refused treatment but was taken into protective custody and treated at the hospital.
As of Wednesday evening, he remained in protective custody for medical treatment and possible transfer to a psychiatric facility, according to the CHP. He faces possible arrest later for outstanding charges, or may be remanded to the courts for prosecution at the discretion of the Nevada County District Attorney Office, the news release said.
Tuesday’s incident began about 11 a.m. when the CHP received reports of an Infinity sedan that was being recklessly driven northbound on Highway 49 from Interstate 80 in the Auburn area. The vehicle was reported running red lights, passing vehicles in oncoming lanes and traveling in excess of 100 mph at times.
CHP officers spotted the vehicle heading north on Highway 49 south of Grass Valley. The driver, identified as MacDonald, failed to yield to officers and a pursuit began as the vehicle traveled onto westbound Highway 20, over surface streets in Grass Valley and finally out McCourtney Road, according to the CHP.
The driver lost control of the vehicle, striking an embankment and ditch near Bonnie View Way. He then got out of the vehicle on the passenger side and fled into the woods behind residential properties, the CHP reported.
As law enforcement officers searched the area, a residential burglary was reported nearby and a Toyota Corolla sedan was stolen. The vehicle was seen leaving the area and was later reported being recklessly driven southbound on Highway 49 and onto westbound I-80.
The abandoned Toyota was found by Sacramento police officers a few blocks from Mercy General Hospital, according to the CHP.
