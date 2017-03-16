Man, 22, booked on 6 counts of indecent exposure in El Dorado County

A 22-year-old Placerville area man has been arrested for suspicion of indecent exposure in an investigation that involved someone exposing himself to women and a juvenile at shopping centers, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.
The arrest of Dakota Spann on Wednesday evening came after a six-week investigation by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office into reports of a man exposing himself to women in shopping centers, primarily along Missouri Flat Road in the Placerville area.
Most recently, a man exposed himself to a juvenile at a Cameron Park shopping center. In the majority of the cases, the perpetrator covered his face with a mask, such as a scarf or bandana.
Spann was booked into El Dorado County Jail on suspicion of six counts of indecent exposure and a count of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18 years.
