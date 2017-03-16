Crime - Sacto 911

March 16, 2017 10:15 AM

San Juan Academy student taken into custody with loaded gun

By Bill Lindelof and Nashelly Chavez

A 16-year-old boy carrying a loaded gun and packaged marijuana was taken into custody Wednesday at the San Juan High School in Citrus Heights.

District officials were first made aware of the existence of a student with a gun when an alert Del Campo High School student informed the San Juan Safe Schools program of a social media post by a San Juan Academy student.

The post showed a student and a gun. San Juan Academy, an alternative education option that includes online curriculum and daily sessions, is located on the campus of San Juan High School.

The Citrus Heights Police Department was notified of the incident at around 2:30 p.m. and sent over a school resource officer assigned to the campus, said Citrus Heights Lt. Michael Wells. The student was found on the campus and taken into custody, Wells said.

“During the search of his backpack, our officer located a loaded gun and possible marijuana for sale,” he said.

Wells said police have not found any evidence that suggests the student planned to shoot anyone at the school. Wednesday’s arrest appeared to be an isolated incident, with no outstanding threat to the campus, Wells said.

“He, for one reason of another, brought a weapon to school,” Wells said.

The teen, who is not being named by the police department because he is as minor, was booked into the Sacramento County Juvenille Hall following the incident and faces charges for possession of a loaded handgun, possession of a loaded handgun on school grounds and possession of marijuana for sale.

Staff and students are encouraged to be aware of surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the Safe Schools program or law enforcement.

 

