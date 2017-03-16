Crime - Sacto 911

March 16, 2017 3:30 PM

Vallejo kidnapper sentenced to 40 years

By Sam Stanton and Andy Furillo

A federal judge in Sacramento sentenced kidnapper Matthew Muller to 40 years in prison on Thursday for the bizarre 2015 abduction of Denise Huskins, a case that made international headlines after Vallejo police initially dismissed her story as a hoax.

Muller’s attorney had asked U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley to sentence his client to 30 years, while prosecutors were seeking a 40-year sentence that they said would ensure he would be too old and weak to pose a threat to the public when he is released.

Muller, 39, pleaded guilty last year to a single count of kidnapping in the March 23, 2015, abduction of Huskins, 31. She and her boyfriend, Aaron Quinn, 32, were asleep in their Mare Island home when an intruder who broke in at 3 a.m. tied them up, blind-folded them and placed headphones over their ears in an apparent attempt to convince them they were victims of a group of people seeking ransom.

Instead, authorities say Muller was acting alone when he drugged the two, then forced Huskins into the trunk of Quinn’s car and drove away. Eventually, he switched cars and took her to his family’s South Lake Tahoe home, where authorities say he used video cameras to record himself sexually assaulting her twice. After two days, Muller drove her to Huntington Beach and dropped her off near her parents’ home.

Huskins addressed nearly 30 minutes of emotional comments directly to Muller, as he sat shackled at the defense table.

Taking deep breaths and occasionally tearing up, she recounted how he had kept her blindfolded.

“Matthew Muller, the voice has a face, it has a name,” Huskins said. “Now we meet face to face, eye to eye, the woman behind the blindfold, the woman you raped, drugged, terrorized.”

Muller since has pleaded no contest to a home invasion in Dublin, and is suspected in a string of similar crimes in the Bay Area that began in 2009.

Muller, a 1995 Bella Vista High School graduate, former Marine Corps band member and Harvard Law School graduate, has since said he feels great “shame” for his actions, which his family and lawyer blame in part on severe mental illness.

Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

Marianne Quinn talks to reporters after Matthew Muller pleaded guilty to the kidnapping of her son Aaron's girlfriend, Denise Huskins.

Sam Stanton The Sacramento Bee

'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

