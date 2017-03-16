Crime - Sacto 911

CHP releases video of truck sought in hit and run that killed pedestrian

By Cathy Locke

The California Highway Patrol has released video of a truck sought in connection the hit-and-run death of pedestrian Feb. 23 on northbound Sunrise Boulevard, north of Coloma Road.

Johnathan Morgan, 66, was hit about 8:13 p.m. as he crossed Sunrise Boulevard. Morgan, who was not in a crosswalk, was found in the northbound fast lane of traffic about 300 feet north of Coloma, according to the CHP. Officers found skid marks that indicated the driver of the vehicle tried to stop before hitting the pedestrian, but then left.

The vehicle has been identified as 2002-2009 Dodge RAM 1500, equipped with a light-colored metallic toolbox, mounted directly behind the cab, according to a CHP news release.

The driver of the pickup may be a white or Latino man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 190 to 225 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a bright-colored hoody-style sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or the vehicle is asked to call the East Sacramento CHP Area Office at 916-464-1450, or the public information officer at 916-802-5372.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

