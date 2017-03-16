Sacramento nail salon owner receives 5-year prison sentence for arson

The owner of a Sacramento nail salon accused of setting fire to the business in 2011 has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
Paul La, 59, was arraigned in May 2016 on a 10-count indictment. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr., according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
According to his plea agreement, La, in 2011, set fire to his business, Golden Nails & Hair, at 8335 Folsom Blvd., using acetone as an accelerate. He then submitted fraudulent insurance claims based on purported losses from the fire.
The case resulted from an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
