Gang members convicted in fatal stabbing of a father outside Arden Arcade home

Two men have been convicted of second-degree murder in fatal stabbing of a father outside his Arden Arcade home.
Sebastian Flores Torres and Jose Guadalupe Salazar, both 24, were found guilty Wednesday in the March 12, 2014, death of 41-year-old Shannon Gregg, as well as two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for the non-fatal stabbings of two other people. The jury also found that they committed the crimes for the benefit of a criminal street gang, the Howe Park Sureños, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release.
A juvenile gang member belonging to the same gang as Torres and Salazar, got into an argument with a group of juveniles at the intersection of Bell Street and Alta Arden Expressway. The juvenile gang member left and told Torres and Salazar about the argument. He, along with two other juveniles, as well as Torres and Salazar drove by the scene of the argument and found a group of juveniles standing in the front yard of a nearby home.
As the five gang members approached the group, Gregg, the homeowner, came out of the house in an attempt to prevent a fight. The gang members began assaulting people in the yard, according to the news release, and Gregg and an adult friend tried to find off the attack. Gregg, his friend and one of the juveniles standing in the yard were stabbed.
Witnesses’ accounts varied as to whether Torres or Salazar wielded the knife, the news release said. Gregg died of a stab wound to his heart. The other two stabbing victims survived.
Torres and Salazar are to be sentenced April 28 by Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James McFetridge.
The three juvenile gang members were charged as adults. Jonathan Canil, Victor Hernandez and Javier Lopez, pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online. They also are to be sentenced April 28.
