March 16, 2017 9:20 PM

Crime Q&A: What is status of teens accused of vandalism in Gold River?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: What is the status of the teens arrested for felony vandalism in Maidu Village?

Bob, Gold River

A: Five of the young men entered no contest pleas March 3.

Finley Ursino, Adin Howardgustin, Andrew Holmes and Nathaniel Covarrubias, pleaded no contest to felony vandalism, while Eric Tennyson pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vandalism, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online. All are to be sentenced April 7.

All were 18 at the time of their arrest in August. A 17-year-old also was arrested but has not been named because of his age.

According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple reports of vandalism about 11:05 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 11000 block of Tunnel Hill Way in Gold River. When they arrived, they found racist graffiti and swastikas on neighborhood walls, garages and doors. Cars also had been vandalized.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

