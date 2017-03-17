Suspect sought in stabbing death of man in south Sacramento County

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful' Pause

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

2:17 Matthew Muller 'is remorseful,' family spokesman says

0:56 Initially accused by police of a hoax, victims in Vallejo kidnap want city to pay

1:13 5 tips for smooth summer travel

1:57 Matthew Muller's lawyer says client is 'accepting responsibility' for kidnapping

0:56 See where Sacramento falls on the 7 ‘greenest’ cities in the world