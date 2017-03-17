Crime - Sacto 911

Suspect sought in stabbing death of man in south Sacramento County

By Bill Lindelof and Jessica Hice

A man has died from a stab wound Friday morning in a home in south Sacramento County.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives responded to the scene of the stabbing in the 4400 block of 37th Avenue. Deputies were called to the home about 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Inside the residence they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who killed the man is being sought, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

