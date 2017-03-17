Single assailant sought in attacks that left one victim stabbed, another beaten in East Sacramento

One man was stabbed and another was beaten early Friday morning in East Sacramento near the Capital City Freeway overpass, Sacramento police say.
Police Department spokesman Sgt. Bryce Heinlein said a single assailant is believed responsible for both assaults.
Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on the 3000 block of J Street at 5:34 a.m. found a victim they say appeared to have been in a fight with his assailant.
A second victim was located nearby underneath the Capitol City freeway overpass. He “had minor injuries as if he was been assaulted or struck,” Heinlein said.
Both men were taken to local hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Heinlein said the stab victim was conscious and able to speak to officers when they arrived.
Police are investigating but late Friday morning had no suspect description.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
