Crime - Sacto 911

March 17, 2017 3:23 PM

CHP needs help finding motorist tied to fatal Highway 50 crash

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The California Highway Patrol needs help with finding the driver of a sedan that struck another car on Highway 50 earlier this month – a crash that led to the death of the second motorist.

Sergio Guadalupe Corona Jimenez, 22, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred about 12:15 a.m. March 1 on Highway 50 west of Howe Avenue.

Jimenez was eastbound on Highway 50 when his car crashed into the steel guardrail on the south shoulder of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. His car sustained major damage and rebounded onto the highway, coming to rest sideways in a slow lane.

No lights were on his vehicle when another eastbound car hit his car broadside, according to a CHP news release. Both vehicles ended up against the guardrail on the south shoulder.

The force of the crash separated the engine from the car driven by Jimenez. The engine, which remained in the slow lane, was hit by a third vehicle.

The CHP said Jimenez was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. His body was extricated from his car by firefighters and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt.

At first it was unclear what caused the car driven by Jimenez to initially crash into the guardrail. After an investigation, the CHP said Friday that officers have determined that his car was struck by another vehicle before hitting the guardrail, causing him to lose control.

The car suspected of hitting his vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s silver or gold four-door Pontiac. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the south Sacramento CHP office at 916-681-2300.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos