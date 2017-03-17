CHP needs help finding motorist tied to fatal Highway 50 crash

The California Highway Patrol needs help with finding the driver of a sedan that struck another car on Highway 50 earlier this month – a crash that led to the death of the second motorist.
Sergio Guadalupe Corona Jimenez, 22, died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash that occurred about 12:15 a.m. March 1 on Highway 50 west of Howe Avenue.
Jimenez was eastbound on Highway 50 when his car crashed into the steel guardrail on the south shoulder of the road, according to the California Highway Patrol. His car sustained major damage and rebounded onto the highway, coming to rest sideways in a slow lane.
No lights were on his vehicle when another eastbound car hit his car broadside, according to a CHP news release. Both vehicles ended up against the guardrail on the south shoulder.
The force of the crash separated the engine from the car driven by Jimenez. The engine, which remained in the slow lane, was hit by a third vehicle.
The CHP said Jimenez was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. His body was extricated from his car by firefighters and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second car suffered minor injuries. The third driver was not hurt.
At first it was unclear what caused the car driven by Jimenez to initially crash into the guardrail. After an investigation, the CHP said Friday that officers have determined that his car was struck by another vehicle before hitting the guardrail, causing him to lose control.
The car suspected of hitting his vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s silver or gold four-door Pontiac. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the south Sacramento CHP office at 916-681-2300.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
