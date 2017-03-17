Crime Q&A: Was driver charged in March 2016 death of CHP officer on I-80?

Q: Has Ivy Soon Young Villnow of Truckee been charged with the death of CHP Officer Nathan Taylor in March 2016?
Dorothy, Auburn
A: The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office announced in December that no charges would be filed against Ivy Soon Young Villnow, the driver of the vehicle that struck California Highway Patrol Officer Nathan Taylor on March 12, 2016, as he was assisting with traffic control on Interstate 80 near the Castle Peak undercrossing.
Taylor was directing traffic from the fast lane into the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes, and traffic had slowed to about 35 mph. A Nissan Pathfinder driven by Villnow was approaching the the area of the slowdown in the No. 2 lane, traveling about 50 mph, when a car changed lanes in front of her, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release. As Villnow applied the brakes, it became clear that she could not stop in time, so she made an evasive maneuver to the left into the No. 1 lane. The Pathfinder lost traction and slid into the snowbank, striking Taylor.
The officer was taken to Renown Medical Center in Reno, where he died of his injuries the following day.
The district attorney and assistant district attorney met with the CHP command staff, accident investigators and Officer Taylor’s family in December.
“The consensus was that the incident was a horrible accident and there was insufficient evidence of criminal negligence on the part of the driver of the vehicle that struck Officer Taylor,” the news release said.
