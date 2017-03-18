Sacramento resident turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

A Sacramento resident turned himself in to police Friday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a bicyclist Wednesday night at Marysville and Los Robles boulevards, the Sacramento Police Department announced Saturday.
Wilfredo Cortes, 47, was arrested at the Police Department’s Marysville Boulevard facility and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony count of hit and run with death.
The arrest stemmed from a collision between a car and a male bicyclist Wednesday that was reported to police at around 9:25 p.m. that day. Officers said the man was riding on Marysville Boulevard in the Hagginwood neighborhood when he was hit.
The car drove off, heading northbound on Marysville Boulevard. Police located the unresponsive bicyclist, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle were released the next day. Grainy photographs showed a blue work truck with a white utility bed, toolboxes and a rack.
The man who died in the collision was not identified by Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as of Saturday afternoon.
Cortes is being held at the jail on a $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
