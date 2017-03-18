Crime - Sacto 911

March 18, 2017 1:27 PM

Sacramento resident turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A Sacramento resident turned himself in to police Friday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that killed a bicyclist Wednesday night at Marysville and Los Robles boulevards, the Sacramento Police Department announced Saturday.

Wilfredo Cortes, 47, was arrested at the Police Department’s Marysville Boulevard facility and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a felony count of hit and run with death.

The arrest stemmed from a collision between a car and a male bicyclist Wednesday that was reported to police at around 9:25 p.m. that day. Officers said the man was riding on Marysville Boulevard in the Hagginwood neighborhood when he was hit.

The car drove off, heading northbound on Marysville Boulevard. Police located the unresponsive bicyclist, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle were released the next day. Grainy photographs showed a blue work truck with a white utility bed, toolboxes and a rack.

The man who died in the collision was not identified by Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as of Saturday afternoon.

Cortes is being held at the jail on a $75,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Attacker, victim both 'welcome guests' at home where fatal stabbing occurred

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos