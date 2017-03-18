Driver of stolen vehicle dies after crashing into parked crane in Sutter County

The driver of a stolen car was killed Friday morning after crashing into a parked crane south of the census-designated place of Robbins in Sutter County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. while the driver was traveling northbound on Sacramento Valley Boulevard north of Maddock Road, the news release said. The 2007 Toyota Prius was traveling between 80 and 90 mph at the time of the crash.
CHP investigators determined the driver of the Prius continued straight when entering a right curve in the road, the release said. Instead of following the road, the car hit a large crane parked nearby.
“Due to the force of the collision, the Toyota immediately caught fire and engulfed in flames,” the release said.
Fire crews with the Knights Landing Fire Department responded to the crash, later pronouncing the driver dead at the scene. CHP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and that investigators were in the process of determining whether drug or alcohol consumption was a factor in the fatal crash.
The CHP did not identify the driver as of Saturday afternoon.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments