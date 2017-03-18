Crime - Sacto 911

March 18, 2017 8:00 PM

Man dies after crashing into Citrus Heights utility pole

By Richard Chang

A 62-year-old Sacramento man was killed when his vehicle struck a utility pole early Saturday in Citrus Heights, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 1:47 a.m. in the 6200 block of Greenback Lane, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release. The vehicle was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed and left the roadway after it failed to negotiate a left bend in the road, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Michael David Barney. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though speed appears to have been a factor, police said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Traffic Unit at 916-727-5500.

Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang

