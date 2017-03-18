Crime - Sacto 911

March 18, 2017 9:41 PM

Bicyclist dies after colliding with truck in Auburn

By Richard Chang

A 65-year-old bicyclist died Saturday afternoon in Auburn after colliding with a truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on Auburn Folsom Road, south of Sunrise Ridge Circle, according to an Auburn Police Department news release. The identity of the male victim was not released, pending notification of family.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Detective Carlos Castaner with the Auburn Police

Department’s Investigations Division at 530-823-4237, Ext. 238, or email ccastaner@auburn.ca.gov.

