Dog bears brunt of domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend

A bulldog named Princess allegedly became the victim of a domestic dispute Saturday night in the Parkway area of Sacramento, police said Sunday.
A fight between Gakazia Jackson, 34, and her unidentified boyfriend ended in her arrest after she dumped bleach on the man’s dog and some clothing, police spokesman Matt McPhail said in an email Sunday. When officers arrived at 2:30 p.m., the dog’s face and eyes were irritated and Jackson was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges.
Princess is a 1-year-old French and English bulldog mix, McPhail said.
McPhail said he didn’t know how the dog is doing, but the owner told officers he would take her to a vet.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments