Trucker hauling cement to Oroville Dam dies in crash

A trucker hauling cement to the Oroville Dam crashed and died early Sunday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter Anderson, 51, of Marysville was driving a Mathews Ready Mix cement truck on Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. when he crashed, a sheriff’s news release said.
Anderson was the only person involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the accident, and the Butte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the coroner’s investigation.
Anderson was carrying cement to help fix the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway, where erosion on a hillside prompted hurried mass evacuations in Oroville, Marysville and other downstream communities last month. Disaster was averted when dam operators frantically ramped up releases from the damaged main spillway, bringing the lake down to safer levels.
Department of Water Resources crews have been repairing the spillway with quick-setting concrete and other materials.
