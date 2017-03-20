Crime - Sacto 911

March 20, 2017 6:45 AM

CHP helicopter spots injured hiker near Auburn, directs ground response to help her

By Bill Lindelof

Several agencies teamed up to find, stabilize and then transport a hiker who had hurt her leg Sunday near Auburn.

A California Highway Patrol crew was dispatched about 3:30 p.m. Sunday to look for the injured hiker in the Hidden Falls area. Pilot CHP Officer Dan Lewis and Flight Officer-paramedic Matt Calcutt flew to the area and found the hiker.

The crew then directed Auburn Fire Department and Cal Fire personnel to the hiker’s location. Once the firefighters on the ground got to the hiker, she was carried to an ambulance, which transported her to the hospital.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

