CHP helicopter spots injured hiker near Auburn, directs ground response to help her

Earlier this month, a man burglarized a residence in the 3400 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, in Stockton, and was caught on the home's security camera. Stockton police posted the video on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday. The burglary happened on March 1, 2017. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police at (209) 937-8377 if they have a tip. Or, if you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.