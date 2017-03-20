Stockton police tickets participants before sideshow can begin

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired Pause

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

1:50 Victim's mother says Vallejo kidnapping case was 'botched' by police, FBI

0:41 'I didn't know it was that awful,' says mother of Muller victim

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins

1:23 Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva contentious, outspoken

0:33 Sacramento considers homeless center similar to successful version in San Francisco

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

3:13 Concerned farm owners and farmworkers strategize over immigration