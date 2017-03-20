CHP investigates fatal three-car wreck on White Rock Road

Lt. Brandon Straw of the California Highway Patrol briefs reporters on a three-car collision on White Rock Road that killed two drivers Monday morning.

Crime - Sacto 911

Police seek home-invasion burglary suspect caught clearly on security camera

Earlier this month, a man burglarized a residence in the 3400 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, in Stockton, and was caught on the home's security camera. Stockton police posted the video on the department's Facebook page on Wednesday. The burglary happened on March 1, 2017. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police at (209) 937-8377 if they have a tip. Or, if you have any information that may lead to an arrest, you can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.

Editor's Choice Videos