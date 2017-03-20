Woman killed, two other people injured in Yolo County collision

A 65-year-old Davis woman died and two other people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Yolo County.
The collision occurred about 11:50 a.m. on County Road 102, south of County Road 29, between Davis and Woodland. Randolph Tafoya, 59, of Woodland was headed southbound on County Road 102 when his 1996 Toyota left the roadway, traveling onto the right shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. As Tafoya attempted to return to the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota traveled into the northbound lane, where is collided with a 2006 Kia.
The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of family. Her passenger, a 71-year-old Davis woman, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Tafoya was transported to UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries.
The CHP said the collision remains under investigation.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
