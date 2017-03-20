Elk Grove police seek man who robbed U.S. Bank

The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the U.S. Bank, 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road.
Officer Christopher Trim, Police Department spokesman, said the robbery was reported at 3:32 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. Trim said no weapon was seen during the robbery.
The man was described as white, in his 30s, wearing a black cap and a gray jacket.
He was last seen walking westbound through the parking lot.
Anyone with information about robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
