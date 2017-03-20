Crime - Sacto 911

March 20, 2017 7:09 PM

Elk Grove police seek man who robbed U.S. Bank

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Monday afternoon at the U.S. Bank, 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road.

Officer Christopher Trim, Police Department spokesman, said the robbery was reported at 3:32 p.m. A man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. Trim said no weapon was seen during the robbery.

The man was described as white, in his 30s, wearing a black cap and a gray jacket.

He was last seen walking westbound through the parking lot.

Anyone with information about robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

CHP investigates fatal three-car wreck on White Rock Road

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos