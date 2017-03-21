Robber in with possibly fake facial hair holds up Elk Grove bank

A bearded bandit held up an Elk Grove bank on Monday, making off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The robber entered the US Bank, 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road, about 3:30 p.m. Monday and handed a teller a threatening note demanding money. He was given cash and was last seen walking into the bank parking lot.
He is described as a white man, about 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He wore a dark ski cap and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
The robber had a full beard but Elk Grove police say that the facial hair may be fake to hide his identity.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments